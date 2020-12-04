Nearly 570 crimes were reported in KC during Thanksgiving week. How many were near you?

Close to 570 crimes were reported in Kansas City during the last week of November, which included the Thanksgiving holiday, according to a Kansas City Star crime map created with data released by the city.

From Nov. 22 through Nov. 28, police received 62 reports of aggravated assaults, the most frequent crime reported for that week. Police also received 51 reports of property damage as well as 48 reports of stolen autos, according to the data.

Other top crimes reported for that week include included 46 non-aggravated domestic violence assaults, 41 non-aggravated assaults and 38 thefts from autos.

KCPD Information Technology provides the data.

There also were 29 reported aggravated domestic violence assaults, 21 stealing of auto parts or accessories from autos and 20 non-residential burglaries.

In total, there were 568 crimes reported.

The map displays the locations of offenses with multi-colored dots. Clicking a dot reveals information about the crime. The map includes filters for different types of crime, and selecting a filter allows users to see only the occurrences of that crime.

Here is a searchable map of crimes committed in Kansas City for the week of November 22th, 2020. To search the map for crimes in an area, just type in a Kansas City address in the search field or zoom into an area of the map. Click the individual markers for more information on the crime. You can also filter for an offense. KCPD Information Technology provides the data.