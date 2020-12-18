Man wanted for questioning in shooting death of woman in Independence

A 26-year-old man wanted for questioning in a deadly shooting at an Independence apartment this week is considered armed and dangerous, police said in a news release.

Police said they are looking for Brandon A. McDaniel, who is believed to be without a home, in connection with a homicide that occurred Wednesday. McDaniel is being called a “person of interest” in the investigation, said Officer John Syme, public information officer for the Independence Police Department.

A complete description of McDaniel was not available. Syme, however, released photos of McDaniel and described him as Hispanic man who is 6 feet tall, weighing 170 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and facial hair.

McDaniel frequently walks or uses public transportation and is considered armed and dangerous, Syme said.

The homicide investigation began about 6 p.m. Thursday when officers responded to an apartment building in the 9900 block of East 36th Street about a possible homicide that occurred on Wednesday.

Arriving officers found the body of a woman who had been shot, Syme said. The victim was later identified as 22-year-old Oriana Raisa N-Chelle Ashhanti Starr of Independence.

Her killing is the 11th homicide of the year in Independence, according to data tracked by The Star. By this time in 2019, there had been 10 homicides in that city.

Anyone with information about the homicide or the whereabouts of McDaniel is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477) or Independence police at 816-325-7777 or email leads@indepmo.org.

