KC man convicted of fatally beating woman found dead in a trash bag in 2016

A Jackson County judge Thursday convicted a Kansas City man of second-degree murder in a woman’s fatal beating, which occurred while he was on parole for another murder.

Kevin Hurley Sr., 62, was found guilty in the killing of Brandy Castaneda, 42, whose body was found in January 2016 near East 49th Street and Brooklyn Avenue. DNA linked Hurley to the homicide, which had remained unsolved for two years, prosecutors said.

Castaneda had been reported missing in December 2015. City workers later found her naked body in a black trash bag, police said.

DNA evidence from the crime was matched to Hurley, who had been released from prison on parole in 2013 after serving nearly 30 years for first-degree robbery and murder convictions in Jackson County.

Hurley will be sentenced at a future date, according to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office.

