Two dead, others injured after shooting early Friday in Kansas City’s West Bottoms

Kansas City police on Friday morning were investigating a shooting in the West Bottoms that left two people dead and several others injured.

Officers were called shortly after midnight to the 1500 block of W. 12th Street, where they found a man shot in the parking lot of a gas station, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

Emergency medical personnel responded and pronounced the man dead.

Soon after, police were notified that multiple shooting victims had arrived at a hospital. One of those victims, a woman, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police said it was unclear how many additional victims there were, but it was initially believed three people had injuries that were not life-threatening.

Early Friday morning police said they were still processing the shooting scene for evidence and detectives were canvassing for witnesses.

Anyone with information was asked to call the police department’s homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.