Shooting victim dies Tuesday in Kansas City, Kansas, police say

A shooting victim died Tuesday in Kansas City, Kansas, police said.

Officers arrived just after 3 a.m. Tuesday to the 1800 block of North 76th Street after someone called police to say a male was outside yelling and firing a gun, according to a news release from the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department.

At the scene, police found a shooting victim who was declared dead at the scene, according to the release.

The victim has not yet been publicly identified, but police said they believe he was in his late 20s.

The killing was the 47th homicide in Kansas City, Kansas, this year, according to data kept by The Star which includes fatal police shootings. There were 37 homicides total in Kansas City, Kansas, last year.

Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to call the tips hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

