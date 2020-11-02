Leavenworth woman charged with murder after husband found dead Friday, police say

Two people have been charged, including one with murder, after a Leavenworth man was found dead Friday.

A homicide investigation was launched after a company reported one of its employees did not show for work and a family member called officers to the 800 block of Kiowa Street, where the relative “discovered a troubling scene,” police said.

Detectives searched the home and found 31-year-old Joshua Gilson dead.

After conducting interviews, investigators arrested Gilson’s wife, 31, and a 36-year-old acquaintance, Police Chief Pat Kitchens wrote on the Leavenworth Police Department’s Facebook page.

Prosecutors charged Alexandra Gilson with first-degree murder in the “intentional and premeditated” killing of Joshua Gilson, according to Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson. She was also accused of giving false information to police.

Jeffrey Samulczyk was charged in the case with knowingly concealing, destroying or altering evidence to prevent or hinder an arrest or prosecution, Thompson said.