Man fatally shot Sunday morning after Kansas City goes 11 days without a killing

Kansas City broke an eleven-day streak without homicides on Sunday, after a man was fatally shot near Independence Avenue, police said.

Officers were called to a shooting just before 9 a.m. to the intersection of Independence and Monroe avenues, said Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman with the Kansas City Police Department.

There they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds near a sidewalk, Drake said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No motive or suspect information was available Sunday morning, Drake said.

Anyone with information about the killing is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

The killing is Kansas City’s 161st homicide of the year, according to data kept by The Star, which includes police shootings. That compares to 125 homicides reported by this time in 2019.

Gun violence will be the subject of a new, statewide journalism project The Star is undertaking in Missouri this year in partnership with the national service program Report for America and sponsored in part by Missouri Foundation for Health. As part of this project, The Star will seek the community’s help.

