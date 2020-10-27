Police identify woman found dead inside her Kansas City, Kansas, home by family

Police in Kansas City, Kansas, investigate a homicide reported in the 900 block of Reynolds Ave. Katie Moore

Police identified the woman found dead inside her Kansas City, Kansas, home by family members as 45-year-old Lolita Day-Copes, a police spokesman said in a release.

It appears at this time that foul play was involved, said Officer Tom Tomasic, a spokesman for the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department.

Police responded to Day-Copes’ home about 3:40 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of Reynolds Avenue after family members discovered her body, Tomasic said.

Police have not released how she died nor why they believe foul play was involved.

Her killing is the 46th homicide of the year in Kansas City, Kansas, according to data kept by The Star. That compares to 28 homicides by this time in 2019.

KC Blotter: Crime, courts, more Sign up for our newsletter for the latest crime and courts headlines. In your inbox Monday-Saturday mornings. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The department’s Major Case Unit continues to investigate Day-Copes’ death. Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).