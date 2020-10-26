Homicide investigation underway in KCK after relatives find woman dead: police

Police suspect foul play in the death of a woman who was found Monday afternoon in Kansas City, Kansas.

Officers responded after 3:40 p.m. to the 900 block of Reynolds Avenue after the woman was found dead by family members, said Officer T.J. Tomasic, a spokesman for the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department.

The woman, who was in her late 30s, was found inside a residence.

Detectives are investigating her death as a homicide. In a news release, police did not say how the woman died.

Authorities asked anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

If the woman’s death is ruled a homicide, it will mark the 44th killing this year in Kansas City, Kansas, according to data maintained by The Star. By this time last year, there had been 28 homicides in the city.

The Star’s Luke Nozicka contributed to this report.