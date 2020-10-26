Crime
Police: Missing girl, 11, last seen walking around Kansas City Monday afternoon
Kansas City police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 11-year-old girl.
Lakayia Horn was last seen about noon Monday walking in the area of East 23rd Street and Cleveland Avenue, Jake Becchina, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department, said in an email.
She was wearing a pink shirt, gray and pink pants with stripes, Becchina said. She also had a leopard-patterned blanket wrapped around herself. Lakayia is 5-feet-5-inches and weighs about 130 pounds.
“Her family is worried due to her age and the weather conditions,” Becchina said.
Police ask that anyone who has seen Lakayia or knows of her whereabouts call 911 or the department’s missing persons unit at 816-234-5136.
