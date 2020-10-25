Officials ID man fatally shot by troopers in Garden City; patrol says he had knife

A man fatally shot by troopers after he charged at them with a knife Saturday has been identified as a Garden City resident, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office asked for the patrol’s assistance about 10:25 p.m. Saturday regarding a disturbance near Main and 3rd streets in Garden City.

Arriving troopers said they found Richard Jones, 35, with a knife, according to highway patrol.

Jones was repeatedly asked to drop the knife, the patrol said in a news release. But he “charged towards one of our troopers with the knife in a threatening manner,” according to the release.

Multiple troopers shot at Jones, who was struck. He was given first aid, but died at the scene, highway patrol said.

KC Blotter: Crime, courts, more Sign up for our newsletter for the latest crime and courts headlines. In your inbox Monday-Saturday mornings. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The killing marked the 12th fatal law enforcement shooting this year in the greater Kansas City metro area, according to data maintained by The Star. Eight of them were reported in Kansas City, including one Friday just east of downtown.

Gun violence is the subject of a new, statewide journalism project The Star is undertaking in Missouri this year in partnership with the national service program Report for America and sponsored in part by Missouri Foundation for Health. As part of this project, The Star seeks the community’s help.

To contribute, visit Report for America online at reportforamerica.org.