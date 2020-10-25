Kansas City metro reports 361 more coronavirus infections, an additional death Sunday

Health officials Sunday reported an additional death and 361 new infections of the coronavirus across the Kansas City metro.

In total, the virus has infected 49,264 residents and killed 735 people across the region, which encompasses Kansas City and Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri and Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas.

The metro’s seven-day rolling average of new infections is 364. Last week it was 411; two weeks ago, it was 342, according to data maintained by The Star.

The additional death Sunday was recorded in Jackson County, where COVID-19 has killed 123 residents to date. Kansas City has suffered the highest number of deaths so far at 195, followed by Johnson County at 192.

On Saturday, officials reported 22 more deaths across the region. Tuesday also saw a high number of new fatalities, with 26.

Across Missouri, 169,495 residents to date have been infected, including 2,805 who have died. Within the last seven days, the state’s positive test rate has been about 11%.

When it last released data Friday, Kansas reported 76,230 infections and 975 deaths. The positive test rate was about 8%.

Nationwide, the virus has infected more than 8.6 million people, killing more than 225,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.

