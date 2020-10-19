KC police investigate second homicide Monday after shooting victim dies at hospital

Kansas City police are investigating a second homicide Monday after a man who was shot died at a hospital.

Police responded shortly after noon to a report of a shooting in the 4400 block of Tracy Avenue.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, said Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman for the police department.

No suspect information was available.

The man’s death was the 158th homicide this year in Kansas City, according to data maintained by The Star. At this time last year, 124 people had been victims of homicide.

A man was also killed in a shooting earlier Monday. Police said he was found in a vehicle at a McDonald’s at 11001 Hickman Mills Drive. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information may contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.