Gunshot victim found in car at McDonald’s in south KC; police investigating homicide

Police are investigating a homicide after a male gunshot victim was found outside a fast-food restaurant in south Kansas City, said Capt. David Jackson, a spokesman for the police department.

Officers responded to a shooting about 11 a.m. Monday at McDonald’s, 11001 Hickman Mills Drive, and found the man inside a car, Jackson said.

The victim was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Jackson said.

No suspect information was available and no one was in custody. Detectives were talking to potential witnesses while crime scene investigators collected evidence, including dusting vehicles in the parking lot for fingerprints.

Yellow crime scene tape surrounded the restaurant and orange cones marking evidence surrounded a vehicle.

KC Blotter: Crime, courts, more Sign up for our newsletter for the latest crime and courts headlines. In your inbox Monday-Saturday mornings. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The killing is Kansas City’s 157th of the year, according to statistics tracked by The Star, which includes police shootings. By this time last year, 124 people had been killed in homicides.

Anyone with information about the killings is asked to call the Kansas City Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).