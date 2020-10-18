Homicide investigation underway after body found Sunday near Kansas City, Kansas, park

Police are investigating an apparent homicide early Sunday morning in Kansas City, Kansas.

A body was found near North 32nd Street and Sloan Avenue near Quindaro Park, the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department tweeted at 3 a.m.

Responding officers are investigating the death as a homicide, the department said.

The homicide Sunday marked the 43rd this year in Kansas City, Kansas, according to data maintained by The Star. The city recorded 37 homicides in 2019.

Gun violence will be the subject of a new, statewide journalism project The Star is undertaking in Missouri this year in partnership with the national service program Report for America and sponsored in part by Missouri Foundation for Health. As part of this project, The Star will seek the community’s help.

KC Blotter: Crime, courts, more Sign up for our newsletter for the latest crime and courts headlines. In your inbox Monday-Saturday mornings. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

To contribute, visit Report for America online at reportforamerica.org.