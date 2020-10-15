Fatal shooting marks 155th homicide in Kansas City this year, matching previous record

A man was shot and killed Thursday, becoming Kansas City’s 155th homicide victim this year. That matches the city’s record, set in 2017.

Officers were called to the location of the shooting, an apartment complex in the 10400 block of 42nd Street, just before 8 p.m., police said.

2020 has been a historically deadly year for Kansas City, according to data kept by The Star, which includes fatal shootings involving police. At this time last year, 120 people had been killed.

