Man shot in Kansas City taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police say

Kansas City police are investigating after one person was injured Thursday afternoon in a shooting in the 8500 block of 93rd Street.

Officers were called to the area just before 3 p.m., Kansas City Police Department spokeswoman Sarah Boyd said in an email.

When police arrived, Boyd said, they found one man in the street suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was brought to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses told police he had been arguing with another person before the shooting, Boyd said.

