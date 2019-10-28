Man in SUV linked to Overland Park homicide dies from self-inflicted gunshot: police

Clay County and Overland Park law enforcement agencies are investigating a man who they found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound Monday afternoon after a traffic stop at Missouri 92 and Porter Ridge Road in Kearney.

Officials said the victim was driving an SUV that matched the description of a vehicle released by Overland Park police after the shooting death of David L. Flick.

Flick was found shot to death Monday morning outside his office in the 6200 block of West 135th Street in Overland Park.

Investigators said the man found dead in Kearney may have been connected to Flick’s death but did not say how.

Clay County deputies spotted the SUV about 1:30 p.m. and pulled it over. The deputies called Kearney police for backup, said Capt. Will Akin, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office.

“As they conducted the traffic stop, one single shot came from the suspect vehicle and ended up being a self-inflicted gunshot wound from the driver,” Akin said.

No one else was inside the SUV and no other injuries were reported, Akin said.

The man’s name has not been released.

“Overland Park detectives are up here, just confirming information but they probably wouldn’t know the connection until after ballistics have been tested and reviewed,” Akin said.

No other details were released.

Hours earlier in Overland Park, police responded to the shooting outside of the Deer Creek Office Center in the 6200 block of West 135th Street about 8:15 a.m.

Flick, a Cass County resident and a founder of Terra Technologies, was found lying beside his pickup truck, according to Officer John Lacy, a spokesman for the Overland Park Police Department.

Co-workers said Flick had just arrived to work when he was shot.

Police did not release a motive for the shooting.

Flick’s killing marked Overland Park’s third homicide this year. In 2018, the city recorded four homicides, according to data kept by The Star, which includes fatal police shootings.