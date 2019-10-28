Man shot and killed outside Overland Park office center where he worked, police say

A homicide investigation was underway Monday morning after a man was fatally shot near an office center in Overland Park, according to police.

Police responded to the shooting about 8:45 a.m. to the Deer Creek Office Center in the 6200 block of West 135th Street, according to Officer John Lacy, a spokesman for the Overland Park Police Department.

The slain man was in his 60s and worked in one of the businesses in the office park, Lacy said. He has not been identified publicly.

Police investigated a homicide Monday after a man was shot and killed at an office center in the 6200 block of West 135th Street in Overland Park. Glenn E. Rice - The Kansas City Star

Police were investigating the man’s death as a homicide, Lacy said.

No suspect information has been released.

The killing marked Overland Park’s third homicide this year. In 2018, the city recorded four homicides, according to data kept by The Star, which includes fatal police shootings.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

