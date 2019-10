Kansas City police were looking for three male suspects after a shooting Sunday left a man in serious condition.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at 2:48 p.m. at 55th and Wabash Avenue.

One victim, a man, was located outside. He was transported to a hospital in serious condition, said Kansas City Police Department Capt. Joseph Mabin.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Three male suspects remain at large.

KC Blotter newsletter: Crime, courts, more Stay up-to-date on crime, courts and other stories from around the Kansas City region. Delivered to your inbox every morning, Monday-Saturday. SIGN UP