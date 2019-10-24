Double shooting at Raytown home leaves two men with life-threatening injuries

A double shooting at a Raytown home late Wednesday has left two men fighting for their lives, police said Thursday.

Officers found the critically wounded men about 10:40 p.m. at a house in the 5600 block of Crescent Avenue. Officers responded to the area on a call reporting that shots had been fired in the neighborhood that ends in a dead ends just west of Raytown Road.

Both of the gunshot victims were adults. They were rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Detectives and crime scene investigators responded to the scene. Their investigation was ongoing, police said.

No suspect information or motive for the shooting was available.

The double shooting comes as Raytown has seen eight homicides so far this year , according to Kansas City area homicide statistics kept by The Star. All of Raytown homicide victims died in shootings.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

