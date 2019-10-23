Woman killed in murder-suicide Sunday in KC was 10 weeks pregnant, family says

An online fundraiser has been created to help raise money for the family of a woman killed by her husband in a murder-suicide Sunday in Kansas City.

Haylee Atagi-Barker, 22, was identified as the victim in the shooting in the 400 block of Oakley Avenue, according to the Kansas City Police Department. Her husband, 21-year-old Christian Barker, then died by suicide, police said.

Both were declared dead at the scene. Police said they were not looking for any suspects.

Donations made to the online fundraiser will go to Atagi-Barker’s family to help cover her funeral expenses, a GoFundMe spokesperson said.

In a post about the fundraiser, relatives said Atagi-Barker was 10 weeks pregnant.

A statement shared by Atagi-Barker’s mother on the fundraiser said her family would never recover. She called Atagi-Barker beautiful and said she was so excited for her unborn child.

“For those reaching out I’m sorry,” the statement read. “I have no words right now.”

Atagi-Barker’s killing marked the 123rd homicide this year in Kansas City, according to data maintained by The Star, which includes fatal police shootings. At that time last year, Kansas City had recorded 117 homicides.

