Crime
Shooting that left couple dead Sunday was a murder-suicide, Kansas City police say
A shooting Sunday in Kansas City that left two people dead is being investigated as a murder-suicide, according to police.
Haylee Atagi-Barker, 22, was identified as the victim, said Capt. Tim Hernandez, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.
Her husband, who also died in the shooting, was identified as Christian Barker, 21.
Officers were sent Sunday night to a residence in the 400 block of Oakley Avenue, where they found a man and a woman who had been shot.
Both were declared dead at the scene.
Police said at the time that they were not looking for any suspects.
Atagi-Barker’s death was the 123rd homicide this year in Kansas City, according to data maintained by The Star, which includes fatal police shootings. At this time last year, Kansas City had recorded 117 homicides.
