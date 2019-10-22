Missouri man jailed in Wisconsin brother’s disappearance to face new charges

New charges against the man jailed in connection with the disappearance of two Wisconsin brothers in Missouri will be announced Wednesday, according to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office.

The announcement will be made during a news conference held by the county prosecutor and sheriff’s office at 10:30 a.m. in front of the county courthouse in Kingston.

More charges will be filed against Garland Nelson, said Major Mitch Allen of the sheriff’s office.

Nelson has been in custody since July on a charge of tampering with a rental truck used by Nick and Justin Diemel, two brothers who had visited Nelson’s family’s farm on business.

Nelson pleaded not guilty to the charge earlier this month and remains the only person charged in connection with the brothers’ disappearance.

The search for the brothers has been labeled a death investigation.

Nelson is accused of abandoning the rental truck after the brothers disappeared July 21. It was found in a commuter lot in Holt, Missouri.

The brothers, who owned a livestock company, reportedly met Nelson on his family’s farm in Braymer to look at some calves. They vanished the same day.

Human remains were later found on the farm but have not been publicly identified.

More than two hours after GPS information from their rental truck’s black box showed the brothers arrived at the farm, the vehicle left and was later seen on video near a Casey’s General Store in Polo, according to charging documents.

There appeared to be no passenger in the front seat of the truck, a deputy wrote in the records.

The truck was left running. It was found in the commuter lot with the keys in the ignition and the lights on.

Nelson, who was previously convicted of cattle fraud in federal court, also faces charges for endangering the food supply in Bourbon County, Kansas.

He is accused of transferring 35 calves from his mother’s farm in Missouri to a dairy farm in Fort Scott, Kansas, without health papers.

The cows were malnourished and sick when they were dropped off after a failed business deal that left 96 cows dead, according to his former business partner David Foster.

