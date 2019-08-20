Man jailed in connection with Wisconsin brothers’ disappearance faces charges in Kansas

GPS tells tale of truck used by missing Wisconsin brothers Data from the GPS system in the truck rented by Wisconsin brothers Nicholas and Justin Diemel leaves clues to path the truck took before it was found in a parking lot in Holt, Missouri. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Data from the GPS system in the truck rented by Wisconsin brothers Nicholas and Justin Diemel leaves clues to path the truck took before it was found in a parking lot in Holt, Missouri.

The man jailed in connection with the disappearance of two Wisconsin brothers in northwest Missouri faces separate charges in Kansas.

Garland Nelson is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 4 on charges of endangering the food supply after he allegedly transported 35 calves from his mother’s farm in Missouri to a dairy farm in Fort Scott, Kansas, without health papers.

Nelson is currently being held without bond in Caldwell County, Missouri.

He is charged with tampering with a motor vehicle after he admitted in court documents to abandoning Justin and Nick Diemel’s rental truck in a commuter lot in Holt, according to prosecutors.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The brothers, who owned a cattle company, vanished last month after traveling to Missouri for business. They were reported missing July 21 after visiting Nelson at his family’s property in Braymer, about 70 miles northeast of Kansas City.

Three weeks ago, human remains were found on the farm. The remains have not yet been identified, according to authorities.

Months before the brothers came to Missouri, Nelson was part of a failed business deal with David Foster, a Kansas dairy farmer.

Foster purchased 131 calves for Nelson to feed with the intention of selling the cattle and splitting the profits. Ninety-six cattle died, according to Foster and Nelson’s mother, Tomme Feil.

The other 35 were allegedly dropped off in Foster’s pasture in May. Foster said they were malnourished and sick.

Foster said he filed a police report in May but that the county attorney’s office “blew (him) off” and chose not to press charges.

On Aug. 2, after Nelson was charged in Missouri, the Bourbon County attorney’s office filed charges against Nelson.

Bourbon County Attorney Jacqie Spradling was not available for comment.

Nelson was convicted of cattle fraud in 2016 and spent two years in federal prison.

He is scheduled to appear in Caldwell County Court for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 16 for the Missouri charges.