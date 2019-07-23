Wisconsin brothers visiting Missouri are missing after vehicle is found abandoned

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in locating two brothers who have been reported missing after traveling to Missouri from Wisconsin.

A vehicle that had been used by Nicholas Diemel and Justin Diemel was found abandoned in a commuter parking lot in Holt, Missouri. The two men had traveled to Caldwell and Clinton counties on business, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Monday, the Caldwell County Sheriff’s contacted the Clinton County sheriff’s office about the abandoned vehicle. Authorities in Clinton County activated a case squad to investigate the disappearance later Monday afternoon.

No other details were released about the men’s disappearance.

Lisa Diemel, the wife of Nicholas Diemel, told Fox4 the last she spoke with her husband on Sunday. The brothers own a livestock company and were visiting farms in Missouri Saturday.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office said they planned to release additional information as it becomes available.

Anyone with information should call the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-632-8477.