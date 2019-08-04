‘It ruined lives’: For rural Wisconsin, brothers’ disappearance in Missouri hits hard

Missing Wisconsin brothers had a special bond between them Wisconsin brothers Justin and Nick Diemel, who disappeared in Braymer, Missouri, on July 21, had a special bond despite a 10-year age difference. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Wisconsin brothers Justin and Nick Diemel, who disappeared in Braymer, Missouri, on July 21, had a special bond despite a 10-year age difference.

Hardly a day goes by that Troy Porter doesn’t run into to a friend or a family member of Nick and Justin Diemel, two Wisconsin brothers who vanished during a trip to northwest Missouri last month.

It’s been hard on people here, he said.

“A lot of days you shed a tear because you just run into someone.”

Porter, at his farm in Shawano County, northwest of Green Bay, has seen the effect on the community as weeks passed with no answers about what happened to the brothers, who went to Missouri on livestock business and disappeared July 21.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Nick, 35, left a wife and four children at home not far from Porter’s farm. Justin, 25, left a long-term girlfriend. The brothers haven’t been heard from since they reportedly went to look at some calves at a farm in Braymer, Missouri, about 70 miles northeast of Kansas City.

A man working at the farm has been jailed on accusations he dumped the brothers’ rental truck miles away, and human remains found during a search of the property have not yet been identified, according to local law enforcement in Missouri. The search for the brothers has been labeled a death investigation.

In the face of the tragedy, Porter said, people in the rural towns in and near Shawano County have done what they always do when someone is in need: come together.

“There’s not a person around here that’s not helping in some way or another,” he said.

It’s needed, he said. The brothers’ disappearance has hurt a lot of people here.

“I’ll be honest, it ruined lives forever,” Porter said.

On Thursday Porter pledged to donate all proceeds from that day at his pick-your-own farm, Porters Patch, to the Diemel Brothers Benefit Fund to help the family. He also challenged anyone in the community to match the donation, which a local firm, DTR Concrete, did.

Between sales, the DTR Concrete match and individual donations, Porter said, they raised more than $7,000 in one day.

“It wasn’t a matter of should we do this, that wasn’t the question,” Porter said. “It was just when and the logistics of putting it together.”

Porter said a large number of community members came out Thursday to show support for the family.

Porters Patch and DTR concrete were not the only community businesses that stepped up to donate funds to the Diemel family.

A merchandise sale by Fox Cities Embroidery wraps up Sunday, the Navarino Rangers baseball team is collecting money and donating funds at each game, and a local salon is holding a hair-cut-a-thon in support of the family.

“We just wanted a place … to gather up as much love as we could,” Porter said. “Because all the ones that are affected, you can’t give them enough love right now.”