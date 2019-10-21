Man fatally stabbed Sunday on Massachusetts Street in Lawrence, police say

A man was fatally stabbed Sunday evening in Lawrence, according to police.

Officers responded to the stabbing shortly after 5 p.m. in the 1900 block of Massachusetts Street, where they found the victim in the grass, according to the Lawrence Police Department. Officers treated the man until emergency medical personnel arrived at the scene, but he could not be revived, police said.

The victim has not been publicly identified.

It remained unclear what led up to the stabbing. A person believed to be involved in the stabbing was interviewed by officers. Police were not searching for anyone else as of Sunday night.

Anyone with information about the stabbing was asked to call the Lawrence Police Department at 785-832-7509 or Crime Stoppers of Lawrence and Douglas County at 785-843-8477.