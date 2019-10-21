Crime

Massachusetts Street stabbing victim was killed in fight, Lawrence police say

The victim of a fatal stabbing Sunday on Massachusetts Street in Lawrence was a 40-year-old man who was killed in a fight, according to police.

The Lawrence Police Department on Monday identified the man as John. M. Minoglio of Lawrence.

Officers had responded to the stabbing shortly after 5 p.m. in the 1900 block of Massachusetts, where they found Minoglio in the grass, police said. Officers treated the man until emergency medical personnel arrived at the scene, but he could not be revived, police said. He died at the scene.

Police on Monday said the stabbing resulted from a physical altercation between Minoglio and another man.

The other man was detained at the scene and interviewed by police. He was then released pending further investigation.

Police did not provide any further details Monday.

The 1900 block of Massachusetts Street in Lawrence, where police on Sunday said a man was fatally stabbed. The area can be seen in this Google Street View photo from May. Google Street View

