Local
2nd crash involving KC police reported Saturday. Driver, officer taken to hospital
Kansas City police were investigating a crash involving one of its police vehicles late Saturday afternoon on the south side of the city.
The two-vehicle wreck happened after 5:30 p.m.
According to a statement from police, a Kansas City police vehicle had its lights and siren activated and was traveling west on Bannister Road when it struck a Chevrolet Malibu, which was headed south on James A. Reed Road. Police said the Malibu was traveling through a green light at the intersection at the time of the crash.
The driver of the Malibu and the police officer were taken to area hospitals with injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening.
The incident marked the second wreck reported Saturday that involved Kansas City police. Just before 4:30 a.m., another Kansas City police vehicle crashed into a car at Prospect Avenue and 23rd Street. The driver of the car was seriously injured. Officers in the police vehicle had minor injuries.
Comments