Crime Scene KC

One dead after shooting in KC’s second homicide Saturday

Police and a K-9 unit were dispatched to East 53rd and Wabash on a shooting.
One person is reported dead after a shooting that occurred around 4 p.m. Saturday at East 53rd Street and Wabash Avenue in Kansas City. The victim’s name has not been released.

The Kansas City Police department was called out just before 4 p.m. They found a male victim who was pronounced dead at the scene in a driveway at a home on Wabash Avenue.

“We’re still trying to piece together what happened,” said police spokesman Capt. Tim Hernandez. He said they believed there was a rolling gun battle in a large area around 53rd Street. The department found shell casings at multiple locations within two blocks of the scene.

This is the second shooting of the day. This morning, a victim was found dead at the Jubilee Market near 24th and Van Brunt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-8477.

This story is developing.

Profile Image of Kaitlyn Schwers
Kaitlyn Schwers
Kaitlyn Schwers covers breaking news and crime at night for The Kansas City Star. Originally from Willard, Mo., she spent nearly three years reporting in Arkansas and Illinois before returning to Missouri and joining The Star in 2017.
