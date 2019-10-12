Crime Scene KC
One dead after shooting in KC’s second homicide Saturday
One person is reported dead after a shooting that occurred around 4 p.m. Saturday at East 53rd Street and Wabash Avenue in Kansas City. The victim’s name has not been released.
The Kansas City Police department was called out just before 4 p.m. They found a male victim who was pronounced dead at the scene in a driveway at a home on Wabash Avenue.
“We’re still trying to piece together what happened,” said police spokesman Capt. Tim Hernandez. He said they believed there was a rolling gun battle in a large area around 53rd Street. The department found shell casings at multiple locations within two blocks of the scene.
This is the second shooting of the day. This morning, a victim was found dead at the Jubilee Market near 24th and Van Brunt.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-8477.
This story is developing.
