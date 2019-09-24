Gladstone police launch death investigation after 2-year-old is fatally shot

Kansas City crime statistics: 2018 Each year, the Kansas City Police Department publishes a report that includes the year's crime statistics. Here are some key figures from the 2018 report. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Each year, the Kansas City Police Department publishes a report that includes the year's crime statistics. Here are some key figures from the 2018 report.

Police are investigating the death of a 2-year-old boy who was fatally shot Tuesday evening inside a residence at the Creeks of Gladstone Apartments.

Officers responded to the 100 block of N.E. 59th Terrace just before 6 p.m. on a reported shooting. Arriving officers found the boy suffering from a gunshot wound. Police officers, paramedics and other emergency workers quickly administered first aid to the child.

The boy was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, said Capt. Rob Hays, a police spokesman.

The name of the victim has not been released. Police said the shooting is a death investigation and no suspects are being sought at the moment.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Police did not release details of what led to the shooting. Several other persons were inside the residence when the shooting happened, Hays said.

Hays said detectives have interviewed the occupants inside the residence.

“We are still in the early stages of the investigation,” he said. “We are talking to everyone we need to.”

No arrests have been made as police continued their investigation.