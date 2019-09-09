In Belton, teens brought $100 in movie money to drug deal and killed a man: charges

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

The fatal shooting of a 25-year-old Belton man unfolded last week after a getaway car lurched in reverse rather than forward during an alleged drug deal involving fake movie money, according to court records.

Five people, including four teenagers, have been charged in the shooting death of Timothy Hunter about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday outside an apartment building in the 1000 block of North Scott Avenue.

Crishon Marquese Willis, 19, of Grandview; Makayla Marie Davis, 18, of Grandview; Shane M. Pierce, 20, of Kansas City; Alea Marie Campbell, 18, of Belton, and Andre Alonzo McKinney III, 18, of Kansas City, have been charged with second-degree murder.

They also face charges of first-degree robbery, forgery and two counts of armed criminal action.

According to court documents:

The 18-year-old Campbell allegedly had a counterfeit $100 bill of the kind used as prop money in movies. The five defendants allegedly agreed to use the fake money rip someone off.

Davis allegedly agreed to set up the robbery and posted to Facebook, using slang, saying she was looking to buy marijuana. Hunter allegedly replied that he could sell her some.

Campbell allegedly thought that was a bad idea because she knew Hunter frequently carried a weapon.

Davis allegedly went ahead and arranged the drug buy.

Hunter’s Facebook account allegedly contained details of the arrangement. The last person he messaged was Davis, and during the exchange she allegedly asked to buy marijuana and then to see it. Hunter sent her a picture and Davis allegedly agreed to buy 10 grams for $100.

As part of the arrangement, Davis agreed to meet Hunter at apartments on North Scott Avenue.

Because Campbell had told them Hunter carried a gun, they allegedly decided Pierce would drive the car, a white 1990 Buick sedan. McKinney would be in the front passenger seat. The three others were in the back seat with Davis behind the driver and Willis behind the front passenger. Campbell would be in the center with the fake bill.

Two of the defendants were allegedly armed, according to court documents.

‘For movie use only’

When they arrived at the apartments at 11:16 p.m., Davis used Facebook Messenger to let Hunter know they had arrived.

“I’m with my brother he’s my ride. So go to the passenger side door,” she allegedly messaged him. About six minutes later, she said they were in a white car.

Pierce allegedly had pulled out a handgun and placed it on the center of the bench seat, McKinney later told police. He told police that he grabbed the gun and placed it on the floor board. As Hunter approached, McKinney slid the gun under the seat with his foot.

Campbell allegedly handed McKinney the prop money, who then gave it to Hunter. Hunter then gave McKinney the marijuana, according to court records. He said he saw Hunter look at the money and then frown.

Pierce tried to speed away as planned before Hunter realized the money was counterfeit. The car, however, was in reverse and lurched backwards.

Hunter allegedly stepped in front of the car and Pierce then drove toward him, according to the charges. Hunter moved out of the way and as the car continued, a single shot was fired, hitting Hunter in the chest.

Willis allegedly later told police that when Hunter stepped in front of the car, he had raised his shirt to show he had a weapon in his waistband. Willis allegedly said he fired when Hunter was near the rear passenger-side door.

Arrested at bus station

By the time paramedics arrived, Hunter had died. Police found a fake $100 bill that said “for movie use only” with blood on it on the ground near his body. An autopsy determined that he died from a single gunshot wound to the chest.

Police searched Davis’ home the next day and found a fake $100 bill in her bedroom.

The Metropolitan Area Major Case Squad, which was activated to investigated the shooting, was notified about 12:30 p.m. Friday that Davis, Pierce and Willis were being detained at the Greyhound Bus Station in Kansas City.

Davis originally told detectives that Hunter was shot in self defense because he pulled a gun on them, according to court documents. She later allegedly recanted, saying that her initial statements were not truthful.

Davis said McKinney allegedly said, “Bro, that dude just pulled a gun,” and both Pierce and Willis confirmed it. But she told police that she never saw Hunter pull or point a gun at her or anyone in the vehicle.

When questioned by detectives, McKinney said he ducked his head down and kept it down when he saw Hunter reach for his waistband. McKinney allegedly told police that he never saw the victim with a gun nor did he see the victim extend his arm as if he had one.

Campbell also told police that she never saw Hunter with a gun.

All five defendants were being held in the Cass County jail. Their bond is $150,000, except for Willis’, which was set at $250,000.

Hunter’s death was Belton’s third homicide of the year, according to data kept by The Star.

Family members, who knew Hunter as “Timmy,” set up a GoFundMe page after the killing to raise money for a funeral.

