Woman found stabbed at Olathe home; police arrest man known to the victim

A 43-year-old man was arrested Monday after Olathe police responded to a stabbing.

Officers were dispatched shortly before 8:15 a.m. to the 200 block of North Rawhide Drive, the Olathe Police Department said in a written statement.

A 34-year-old woman suffering from stab wounds was found and taken to a hospital. Police said Monday afternoon that she was in stable condition.

The man arrested by police was known to the victim, according to the police department.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

