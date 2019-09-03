Independence police trying to ID man, woman in officer shooting that injured suspect

Police shoot man at Independence apartment complex A police shooting was investigated in Independence after officers responded to a report of two men and a woman acting suspiciously at the Pepperwood Apartments at 19400 E 37th Terrace Court South. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A police shooting was investigated in Independence after officers responded to a report of two men and a woman acting suspiciously at the Pepperwood Apartments at 19400 E 37th Terrace Court South.

Detectives asked for the public’s help Tuesday in identifying two people they would like to speak with about a police shooting that injured a suspect Sunday in Independence.

Officers were called to the Pepperwood Apartments in the 19400 block of East 37th Terrace Court S about 8:45 a.m. Sunday after someone reported seeing two men and a woman prowling in the parking lot, according to the Independence Police Department.

When arriving officers confronted the suspects, an altercation ensued and officers fired their weapons, according to police.

At least one police vehicle was rammed by a truck the suspects were using, according to John Syme, a police spokesman. One of the suspects fled in the truck and crashed about three miles away on the ramp to westbound Interstate 70 from Lee’s Summit Road.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The man driving the truck was hit by police gunfire, Syme said. He was arrested and taken to a hospital with injuries that police said did not appear to be life-threatening.

The other two suspects, a man and a woman, ran from the apartments and police did not immediately find them.

Police on Tuesday released photographs of a man and a woman detectives would like to speak to about the investigation. The woman pictured may go by the name Jessica and the man pictured may go by the moniker “PT,” according to police.

Anyone with information was asked by police to call the Kansas City Metro Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline at 816-474-8477 or Independence police at 816-325-7777 or to email leads@indepmo.org.