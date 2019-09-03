Video shows car sought by police in Labor Day homicide in Independence

Crime
Independence police release surveillance video in homicide
Police on Tuesday morning released surveillance video of a car as part of an investigation of a homicide on Labor Day in Independence.
Detectives would like to speak with the people who were inside the car because they might have information about the shooting about 3:30 a.m. Monday in the area of East Fifth Street N. and North Spring Lake Drive, police said in a post on Facebook.
The victim was identified as Desean L. Milligan, 18, of Independence.
Officers responding to a shooting call near the Hawthorne Place Apartments & Townhomes found Milligan’s body lying outside on the ground. He had died from apparent gunshot wounds.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477) or contact the Independence Police Department’s TIPS Hotline at 816-325-7777 or leads@indepmo.org.
Information given to the TIPS Hotline that leads to an arrest is eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, police said.
