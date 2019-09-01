Police shoot man allegedly fleeing after prowler call at Independence apartments

Raw video: Police shooting investigated in Independence A police shooting was investigated in Independence after officers responded to a report of two men and a woman acting suspiciously at the Pepperwood Apartments at 19400 E 37th Terrace Court. Police said they shot and wounded a man. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A police shooting was investigated in Independence after officers responded to a report of two men and a woman acting suspiciously at the Pepperwood Apartments at 19400 E 37th Terrace Court. Police said they shot and wounded a man.

Police shot a man Sunday morning while responding to a report of prowlers at an Independence apartment complex, according to a police spokesman.

A police investigation of the shooting continued at a scene three miles away, where the injured suspect allegedly crashed a truck at a ramp leading to Interstate 70.

The man was arrested and taken to a hospital with injuries that police said did not appear to be life-threatening.

Hours later, it was unclear exactly what prompted police to fire their weapons. Officer John Syme, an Independence Police Department spokesman, said the investigation of the shooting would likely take time.

“Our policy only allows them to do that when somebody’s life is at risk under a situation like that,” Syme said. “that is part of the investigation. We have a very lengthy investigation whenever we have an officer-involved shooting.”

Police were called to the apartments about 8:45 a.m. Sunday after someone reported seeing two men and a woman prowling in the parking lot, Syme said.

When arriving officers confronted the suspects, an altercation ensued and officers fired their weapons, Syme said.

At least one police vehicle was rammed by a truck the suspects were using, Syme said. One of the suspects fled in the truck and crashed about three miles away on the ramp to westbound Interstate 70 from Lee’s Summit Road.

The male driver of the truck was hit by police gunfire, Syme said.

The other two suspects ran from the apartments and police had not found them as of 11:30 a.m.

Police arrested the man, who was then taken to a hospital.

Police said a gun was seized at the apartment complex and another gun was found at scene of the wreck.

No police officers were physically injured in the incident, Syme said.

Police continued to investigate. Officers brought a police dog and were searching the area around the ramp to I-70.

