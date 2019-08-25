Drive-by shooting kills two men near Power & Light District in downtown Kansas City

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A drive-by shooting killed two men early Sunday near the Power & Light District in downtown Kansas City, police said.

Officers working around the Power & Light entertainment district heard the sound of gunfire about 2:15 a.m. coming from the 1200 block of Walnut Street.

Officers ran to the area and found two men who had been shot in front of a vacant business at 1217 Walnut, which is also near the One Light apartments and parking garages.

Emergency medical workers pronounced one of the men dead at the scene. The other man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving, police said.

Witnesses told investigators that there was a group of people, including the victims, walking northbound on Walnut when an unknown vehicle pulled along side the group, police said.

Someone inside the vehicle fired shots at the group, striking the two men.

A description of the shooter and the vehicle were not available.

Police said there were numerous people in the vicinity of the shooting. Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477) or the Kansas City Police Department’s Homicide Unite at 816-234-5043.

There is a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

The men’s deaths are the 94th and 95th homicides of the year in Kansas City, according to data kept by The Star which also includes deadly police shootings. That compares to 88 homicides for same period last year.