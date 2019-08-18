Shooting injures 4 teens — 2 critically — at Country Club Plaza area hotel

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)

Four teens were injured when gunfire erupted inside a room with an unknown number of teens at the Sheraton Suites Country Club Plaza hotel early Sunday, police said.

Two of the victims have life-threatening injuries while the other two victims have non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The shooting was reported about 3:20 a.m. at the boutique hotel at 770 W. 47th Street. Responding officers found the four victims inside a room at the hotel.

Witnesses told police that there was a gathering in the room of “many teens.” An argument broke out and shots were fired, striking the four teens inside the room. There was at least one shooter, police said, who fired multiple rounds.

All of the victims are believed to be from the Kansas City area.

Police worked with hotel staff to search the hotel for the shooters and to assure the safety of other hotel guests. After an extensive search, police believed the shooter or shooters had left the hotel in an unknown direction.

Detectives and crime scene investigators were collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses early Sunday morning.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).