Man jailed in missing Wisconsin brothers case held without bond, hires new lawyer

GPS tells tale of truck used by missing Wisconsin brothers Data from the GPS system in the truck rented by Wisconsin brothers Nicholas and Justin Diemel leaves clues to path the truck took before it was found in a parking lot in Holt, Missouri. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Data from the GPS system in the truck rented by Wisconsin brothers Nicholas and Justin Diemel leaves clues to path the truck took before it was found in a parking lot in Holt, Missouri.

A man jailed in connection with the disappearance last month of two Wisconsin brothers in northwest Missouri continues to be held in jail without bond after a hearing Thursday morning was rescheduled.

Garland Joseph Nelson has been held in custody since July on a charge of tampering with a rental truck used by the brothers when they visited his family’s farm in Braymer on cattle business.

Nelson appeared via video Thursday morning in Caldwell County Circuit Court, about 55 miles northeast of Kansas City, for a bond hearing. The hearing was rescheduled for Aug. 15.

Since his last hearing, Nelson has changed attorneys and was represented Thursday by a public defender. That lawyer declined to comment Thursday, having just been assigned to the case.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Nelson is accused of abandoning the rental truck used by the Wisconsin brothers Nicholas Diemel, 35, and Justin Diemel, 25, after the brothers disappeared July 21. The truck was found in a commuter lot in Holt, Missouri.

Human remains have been found by investigators searching the Braymer farm, according to Clinton County Larry Fish. The remains have not been identified.

More than two hours after GPS information from their rental truck’s black box showed the brothers arrived at the farm, the vehicle left and was later seen on video near a Casey’s General Store in Polo, according to charging documents.

There appeared to be no passenger in the front seat of the truck, a deputy wrote in the records.

The truck was left running. It was found in the commuter lot with the keys in the ignition and the lights on.

The Diemel brothers reportedly were visiting Nelson at the farm to look at some calves.

Not long before that, Nelson had been involved in a failed cattle deal which left 96 calves dead, according to individuals familiar with the deal on both sides.