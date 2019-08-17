Crime

3 people shot Saturday in Kansas City. Person of interest in custody, police say

Three people were shot early Saturday morning in Kansas City, police said.

Officers responded to an outside disturbance about 4:50 a.m. at East 37th Street and Bales Avenue, according to the Kansas City Police Department. They then discovered a shooting had occurred.

One victim, suffering from a gunshot wound, was found at the scene and was taken to a hospital, police said.

A short time later, the two other victims arrived at a hospital in a private vehicle, according to police.

The three people suffered non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Officers found a person of interest and took him into custody.

Luke Nozicka
Luke Nozicka
Luke Nozicka covers local crime and federal courts for The Kansas City Star. Before joining The Star, he covered breaking news and courts for The Des Moines Register.
