3 people shot Saturday in Kansas City. Person of interest in custody, police say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Three people were shot early Saturday morning in Kansas City, police said.

Officers responded to an outside disturbance about 4:50 a.m. at East 37th Street and Bales Avenue, according to the Kansas City Police Department. They then discovered a shooting had occurred.

One victim, suffering from a gunshot wound, was found at the scene and was taken to a hospital, police said.

A short time later, the two other victims arrived at a hospital in a private vehicle, according to police.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The three people suffered non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Officers found a person of interest and took him into custody.