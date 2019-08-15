Former professor sentenced for traveling to Kansas City for sex with 14-year-old girl

Child sexual abuse statistics in the United States One in four girls and one in six boys will be sexually abused before they turn 18 years old, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK One in four girls and one in six boys will be sexually abused before they turn 18 years old, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center.

A former university professor was sentenced to federal prison Thursday for traveling to Kansas City to have sex with a runaway teen girl, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri.

A federal judge sentenced Kevin Connor Armitage, 54, to two years and nine months in prison without the possibility of parole.

Armitage, a former professor of American studies at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, pleaded guilty in May to traveling across state lines to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor.

Armitage was a member of a website that allowed members to exchange information regarding commercial sex activity. On the site, Armitage had more than 570 postings that detailed prior experiences he had with prostitutes in Ohio, Arizona, Kansas, Colorado and Tijuana, according to the press release.

On May 22, 2018, an undercover agent responded to a discussion posted by another user. Armitage contacted the agent through a private message and said he would be visiting the Kansas City area. Armitage was provided a phone number for a female FBI agent posing as a 14-year-old runaway girl.

After several conversations, Armitage agreed to meet the girl’s cousin at a restaurant on the Country Club Plaza on May 30, 2018, to discuss payment. The “cousin” was actually an undercover FBI employee who arrested Armitage.

The case was brought as part of the Project Safe Childhood, a U.S. Department of Justice initiative launched to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.

