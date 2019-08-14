Crime

Teen shooting victim found lying on sidewalk near former Kansas City school

Officers responding to a shooting call Tuesday night found a teen lying on the sidewalk near the former Ladd Elementary School with an apparent gunshot wound, Kansas City police said.

Police responded to the shooting about 9:45 p.m. Tuesday near 37th Street and Benton Boulevard.

The teen was rushed to a hospital with critical injures. His condition was later updated to serious, but stable, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

