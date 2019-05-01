Former professor who planned sex with 14-year-old in KC pleads guilty

Kevin Connor Armitage, a former professor at Miami University in Ohio, was indicted Tuesday in federal court in Kansas City, accused of traveling to Kansas City to engage in sexual activity with a person he believed to be 14 years old. University of Miami, Ohio

A former university professor has pleaded guilty in federal court to traveling to Kansas City to have sex with a teen girl, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Western District of Missouri said in a news release.

A grand jury handed up an indictment last June, accusing Kevin Connor Armitage, 53, of traveling across state lines — from Kansas to Missouri — to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor.

Armitage, who used to teach at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, pleaded guilty to the charge on Wednesday.

According to a plea agreement filed in the case, Armitage used a website to post details of prior sexual experiences with prostitutes in Ohio, Arizona, Kansas, Colorado and Tijuana. In one post, Armitage indicated that he would be visiting the Kansas City area and was interested in recommendations.

A federal agent maintaining an undercover account on the website replied to the post and provided a phone number that Armitage believed would connect him with a 14-year-old girl. After several conversations, Armitage allegedly agreed to meet the 14-year-old’s cousin at a restaurant on the Country Club Plaza in Kansas City.

An FBI undercover employee, posing as the cousin, met Armitage at the restaurant and he was arrested.

A sentencing in the case is scheduled Aug. 15.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Armitage faces a sentence of up to 30 years in federal prison without parole.