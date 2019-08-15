Crime
Security guard shot while confronting person with gun at Kansas City apartment complex
A security guard was shot Wednesday night after confronting a person with a gun at an apartment complex in east Kansas City, police said.
The shooting occurred about 9:50 p.m. at the Stonegate Meadows apartments at 10500 E. 42nd Street, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
The security guard told police that he saw an unknown person approach with a gun. After the guard told the person to drop the gun, the person shot the guard.
The guard was taken to a hospital where he was in stable condition, police said.
No suspect information was available.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
