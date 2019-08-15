Security guard shot while confronting person with gun at Kansas City apartment complex

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A security guard was shot Wednesday night after confronting a person with a gun at an apartment complex in east Kansas City, police said.

The shooting occurred about 9:50 p.m. at the Stonegate Meadows apartments at 10500 E. 42nd Street, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

The security guard told police that he saw an unknown person approach with a gun. After the guard told the person to drop the gun, the person shot the guard.

The guard was taken to a hospital where he was in stable condition, police said.

No suspect information was available.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).