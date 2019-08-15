Crime

Security guard shot while confronting person with gun at Kansas City apartment complex

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. By
Up Next
Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. By

A security guard was shot Wednesday night after confronting a person with a gun at an apartment complex in east Kansas City, police said.

The shooting occurred about 9:50 p.m. at the Stonegate Meadows apartments at 10500 E. 42nd Street, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

The security guard told police that he saw an unknown person approach with a gun. After the guard told the person to drop the gun, the person shot the guard.

The guard was taken to a hospital where he was in stable condition, police said.

No suspect information was available.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

Related stories from Kansas City Star
Profile Image of Robert A. Cronkleton
Robert A. Cronkleton
Robert A. Cronkleton gets up very early in the morning to bring readers breaking news about crime, transportation and weather at the crack of dawn. He’s been at The Star since 1987 and now contributes data reporting and video editing.
  Comments  