Police shooting reported near the Legends in Kansas City, Kansas Tuesday

A police shooting was reported Tuesday near State Avenue and Village West Parkway near the Legends shopping center in Kansas City, Kansas, according to authorities.

People were asked to avoid the area, and State Avenue was closed from Interstate 435 Westbound to 110th Street, according to the Kansas City, Kansas, Fire Department.

Active crime scene at Village West....avoid area if possible. State Ave closed at 435 WB to 110th Street. pic.twitter.com/6pCP8jQJDa — KCK Fire Department/Morris Letcher (@KCKFDPIO) August 13, 2019

The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department posted a message on Twitter about the shooting at 10:15 a.m.

The scene was still active, according to the tweet.

Officer Involved shooting near State Ave and Village West. Scene is still active. — KCKPD (@KCKPDChief) August 13, 2019

The department said in a later post that they were “currently working to make sure there are no additional threats in the area.”

This story is developing and will be updated.