Two men found dead inside Independence home; police investigate

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Independence police have launched a death investigation after two men were found dead inside a home in the 1900 block of S. Devonshire Place.

Officers were called to the house about 9:30 p.m. and found the two men dead, according to the Independence Police Department. The cause of death was not released. The names of the two men have not been released.

No other details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW