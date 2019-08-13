Crime
Two men found dead inside Independence home; police investigate
Independence police have launched a death investigation after two men were found dead inside a home in the 1900 block of S. Devonshire Place.
Officers were called to the house about 9:30 p.m. and found the two men dead, according to the Independence Police Department. The cause of death was not released. The names of the two men have not been released.
No other details were immediately available.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
