News
‘Threat of violence’ at Walmart investigated by KC Police, Dept. of Homeland Security
If you witness a crime, here’s what to do
Kansas City Police and the Department of Homeland Security are investigating threats of violence at an area Walmart.
Jacob Becchina, spokesman for the department, told the Star Saturday that the police were made aware of the threats Thursday, though no specific store in KC was identified.
He said “federal partners” are still investigating.
The department also posted about the threats on Facebook and Twitter Friday night.
“We are getting a ton of messages right now regarding a threat of violence at a local Walmart that was posted on Reddit and elsewhere,” the Facebook post said. “We became aware of this threat yesterday and have been working with Homeland Security to address it. Thank you for your vigilance.”
In comments on the posts, the department said the threat mentioned Kansas City but no specific store location.
The threat comes on the heels of mass shootings at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas and an entertainment district in Dayton, Ohio last week.
The Department of Homeland Security and Walmart did not respond to the Star’s request for comment in time for publication.
Comments