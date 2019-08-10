‘Threat of violence’ at Walmart investigated by KC Police, Dept. of Homeland Security

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Kansas City Police and the Department of Homeland Security are investigating threats of violence at an area Walmart.

Jacob Becchina, spokesman for the department, told the Star Saturday that the police were made aware of the threats Thursday, though no specific store in KC was identified.

He said “federal partners” are still investigating.

The department also posted about the threats on Facebook and Twitter Friday night.

“We are getting a ton of messages right now regarding a threat of violence at a local Walmart that was posted on Reddit and elsewhere,” the Facebook post said. “We became aware of this threat yesterday and have been working with Homeland Security to address it. Thank you for your vigilance.”

Numerous people have contacted us about threats posted on Reddit & elsewhere online regarding a local WalMart. We became aware of those yesterday & are working w/ Homeland Security to investigate & address them. Thanks for letting us know. — Kansas City Police (@kcpolice) August 10, 2019

In comments on the posts, the department said the threat mentioned Kansas City but no specific store location.

The threat comes on the heels of mass shootings at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas and an entertainment district in Dayton, Ohio last week.

The Department of Homeland Security and Walmart did not respond to the Star’s request for comment in time for publication.