Kansas City man to serve life in prison for 2018 shooting outside 18th and Vine club

A Kansas City man was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to the second-degree murder of Gary Starr outside a club in the 18th and Vine area last year, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office announced in a news release Saturday.

Brandon D. Jones, 24, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and armed criminal action. He was sentenced to life in prison for the second-degree murder charge and 30 years for armed criminal action.

Jones was charged in September after off-duty police officers found a man shot to death on the corner of 18th Street and Highland Avenue just before 1 a.m. on Sept. 8.

Witnesses told police at the time that the man, Starr, was waiting in line for the Juke House shortly before the shooting.

According to charging documents Jones and Starr had gotten into a fight earlier in the year and Jones was seen on surveillance video shooting Starr before running in the other direction.