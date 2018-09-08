Off duty police hear shots, discover body in 18th and Vine district early Saturday

A slain 23-year-old man was found early Saturday morning in Kansas City’s 18th and Vine District after off duty police heard shots.
Gary Starr’s body was found at the northwest corner of 18th Street and Highland Avenue shortly before 1 a. m.
Off duty officers from the Kansas City Police Department were working in the 18th and Vine District. They discovered Starr’s body after hearing the gunshots.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Kansas City’s homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or to call the TIPS hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS.
